Former US President Donald Trump defeated former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in the North Dakota Republican caucuses on Monday, NBC News projected.

Haley has won only one primary contest so far, — in Washington, D.C. on Sunday — but has earned other delegates from the early voting states.

Trump will take all 29 of North Dakota's GOP delegates if he wins at least 60% of the statewide vote. If he doesn’t, the delegates will be allocated proportionally to the former president and Haley based on the final statewide vote.

Monday’s contest in North Dakota was the last before Super Tuesday, when 15 states will hold their primaries.

One of the defeats suffered by Haley was in in her home state of South Carolina, but she was unfazed and vowed to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday.