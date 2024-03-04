The president of Israel’s Beit Berl College told Channel 14 News why her institution had recently discontinued the use of the slogan ‘Together, we will be victorious’ which has become popular in Israel since the beginning of the war.

‘’At first, everybody wrote ‘we will win together,’’ said college president Professor Yuli Tamir. ‘’We understood that for the Arab members of the college, that was not an inclusive slogan.’’

‘’We have changed it to ‘we will grow out of it together’,” she added.

“These are little things, but then again, most conflicts grow out of little things,’’ Professor Tamir noted.