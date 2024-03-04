Israeli businesswoman Shoham Teller, who has led commercial projects in the Gaza Strip, told Kan how she believed another incident of a mob rushing humanitarian aid trucks could be avoided.

“The scenes from Thursday, in which a mob swarmed the humanitarian aid trucks, are most understandable to me. We are talking about a population that has suffered from malnutrition for nearly half a year, and receives very little aid,” she began.

“There is a solution to this, which is to allow food importers in Gaza to resume operations, and flood Gaza with food. The supplies can be moved through Rafah, Karnei Shomron, Erez, or Kerem Shalom.’’

‘’We should allow traditional food importers, with a history of many years in the business, to import oil and sugar.”

She emphasized why she thinks that Gazans will not raid these imports as well: “They mobbed the humanitarian aid trucks because they were free. When they know that a food importer has paid dearly for supplies, they will not approach the truck. Additionally, the importer also knows how best to defend the trucks.”