The IDF published two recordings incriminating two terrorists who took part in the massacre of October 7 and who also worked as UNRWA teachers.

In the first recording, a terrorist who works as an Arabic teacher at a UNRWA school in Deir al-Balah describes his entry into Israeli territory and states that he has Israeli hostages in his hands.

“We have female hostages. I captured one,” the terrorist, Hamas member Yousef al-Hawajara, can be heard saying.

Al-Hawaja said that he saw people shot "in the eyes" and that he found a thousand shekels in Israel.

In the second recording, Islamic Jihad terrorist Mamdouh al-Qali can be heard saying, “I’m inside, I’m inside with the Jews.”

When asked who he would get home from southern Israel, al-Qali laughed and replied, "When I die."

The IDF said that "terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip use civilian institutions, hospitals, international aid organizations and subjugate them for terrorist purposes and harm innocents."

According to intelligence indications, over 450 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip have been determined to also be employed by UNRWA.