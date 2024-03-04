Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, today (Monday) screened testimonies from female victims and witnesses to the October 7 massacre at the UN and criticized the global body and women's organizations for their silence in the face of the overwhelming evidence of the mass rape committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli girls and women.

"The silence in the face of Hamas' sexual violence turns International Women's Day into a sick joke," said Erdan.

He added, "As we speak, Israeli women are being raped and abused by Hamas terrorists. Where is the voice of the United Nations? We have heard the empty words of UN officials calling for the release of the hostages. But have we seen any of them take action? Nothing."

"During the last five months, there was not a single discussion here dedicated to the welfare of the hostages. Not a single discussion focused on the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas. Not a single UN panel on rape and crimes against Israeli women.

"The UN should be ashamed of its silence. In the future, you will not be able to claim that you did not know - just as the world claimed after the Holocaust. That you were not exposed to the suffering and horrors. Those who remain indifferent are complicit in the crimes themselves.

Later in his address, Erdan screened recordings of women who witnessed sexual assaults on October 7 and said that "we heard reports of rape and heinous sexual abuse."

"Today, these testimonies will receive official recognition from the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence, Pramila Patten. Will you continue to ignore or will you demand immediate action?"