מסירת הצו לאלישע ירד צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Judea and Samaria Region detectives made their way to the town of Ramat Migron in the Binyamin region this afternoon to serve a notice to political activist Elisha Yered. According to the notice, General Yehuda Fox, who is appointed over the Central Command, intends to impose another administrative order against Yered, barring him from Judea and Samaria and forbidding him from contacting ten other activitists for half a year.

The notice comes just 3 days after Yered returned to the town after having been forbidden from it by administrative order for the previous half a year. He is now once again obliged to leave the town, which he manages.

Yered had harsh criticism for the notice: “The blood of those murdered at Eli Junction is not yet dry, but Fox doesn't hesitate for even a moment from his persecution of settlements. Under his tenure, Arab terror battalions in Arab cities have flourished to monstrous proportions, the likes of which have not been seen since the Second Intifada, Jews are murdered left and right, but Fox sees the settlers as the real enemy for which he must lay ambuses and practice worst-case scenarios.”

“The goal of these orders, as with demolition of settlements and sanctions against a number of activists is clear and concise: Creating a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria. Extreme left-wing organizations and the Biden administration, with the support of General Fox and Minister Gallant, have been working for this goal. They are pursuing a left-wing agenda to remove from these areas the settlement activists who are physically preventing this.”

“I am sorry to say that the settlement will stand firm no matter how they try to hamper it, and their dangerous attempts to create a terrorist Palestinian state in the heart of Israel during the height of a war will be thrown into the dustbin of history.”

Shmuel Medad, director of the legal aid organization Honenu, stated: “Israel has stopped believing in its own Justice system, and so is taking administrative action. This is a totalitarian route where there is no need for evidence, proof, or deliberations in court.”

“I warned the government of Israel: Do not be surprised when foreign states like the USA and Britain also stop believing that the state has a Justice system and begin sending Israeli citizens administrative orders and sanctions that circumvent Israeli law and courts. This path leads us to defeating ourselves. Who will stop this insanity?”