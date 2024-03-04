Lt. Col. G. was appointed today (Monday) to be the Commanding Officer of the Ovda Air Force Base and will be promoted to the rank of Colonel.

Lt. Col. G. enlisted to pilot training course in 2003 and successfully completed it as a transport pilot. During her service, she performed a number of operational and command positions and in her last position she served as the head of the offensive branch in the Aerial Operations Group.

G. is the first woman to have been appointed to the position of commander of an operational flight squadron (122- "Nahshon") and now, becomes the first woman to be appointed to the position of a base commander in the Air Force.