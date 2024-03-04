PA official and Fatah member Yaser Abu Sido stated in a recent interview that he believes Hitler had “obvious reasons” for initiating the Holocaust.

Speaking to Egyptian television, he stated that “the Jews had planned to take control of Germany.”

“Several European, American, and Arab officials have said that an Israeli attack against the Palestinians in Rafah would constitute a no lesser crime than the Holocaust,” he commented. “I am no fan of Hitler, but when Hitler perpetrated the Holocaust, he had obvious reasons.”

“The Jews had started to bring down Germany in terms of the economy and moral values,” he claimed. “Hitler reacted by making the Jews go out on the streets and lick the sidewalk. They know this very well.”

He later claimed that “the Jews distorted many verses in the Torah to make them more agreeable for them.”