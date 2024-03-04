National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented at the beginning of the Otzma Yehudit faction meeting today (Monday) on the negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

"Hamas is deliberately dragging out the talks and the negotiations and its goal is that we continue to conduct the negotiations even during Ramadan or that we stop because of Ramadan and everything will stop," Ben-Gvir said.

"It also wants to cause international pressure on Israel during Ramadan," he continued. At the same time, it is encouraging elements both in Judea and Samaria and among Israeli Arabs to act during Ramadan."

"This foot-dragging does not promote the return of the hostages, this foot-dragging endangers our soldiers, our position. It makes them perceive us as weakening over time. Therefore, we think that the negotiation talks should be stopped and we must immediately move to a more powerful and powerful phase in the fighting.

"At the same time, the application of the restrictions on the Temple Mount that both I and the Israel Police recommend should be announced. I recommended and said in a very simple way, these restrictions are intended first of all to protect the security of the citizens of Israel. Not all Israeli Arabs, God forbid, are enemies, but some of them are ISIS supporters, some of them are members of the Islamic Movement, some of them are elements that want to harm the security of the citizens of Israel. We must intensify the war; only in this way will we win," he said.