The National Insurance Institute has reported that there have been three casualties of the war, from October 7th and up to the present day, who were children between the ages of 0-3. There are 4 from 3-6 years of age, 10, from 6-14, 21 from 14-18, and 768 from 18 and older.

A total of 806 civillians have been killed so far, besides the casualties in Israel’s security forces.

Nearly 62,000 civillians have been wounded and are being supported by the NII, with 3557 between 0-3, 3726 from 3-6, 8659 from 6-14, 3586 from 14-18, and 42,414 from 18 and older.

The victims include those suffering both physical and psychological injuries recognized as resulting from acts of hostility and terrorism.

“Unfortunately, since the October 7th massacre, the number of people killed or wounded by terrorism has increased. Beyond the victims themselves, there are whole families that are struggling with challenges the likes of which the state has never seen. NII workers in general, and the Terrorism Victims Rehabilitation Department in particular, continue to work day and night to provide service to everyone who needs it, along with their regular operations and working with legislators to advance more support than the law currently allows. It is important to remember that victims of terrorism and bereaved families will be accompanied by us for the rest of their lives, and we will be there for them in any possible way,” the NII stated.