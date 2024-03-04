The ISA, IDF, and Israel Police raided a terrorist cell in the Hebron region last month. The cell had planned to carry out IED attacks against IDF forces.

During the operation, four individuals from the PA city of Tarqumiyah were arrested: Morad Markatan, Hasin Markatan, Muhammad Markatan, and Ahmed Markatan.

ISA questioning of the suspects revealed that they had intended to carry out IED attacks against IDF forces in their area.

For this purpose, they prepared approximately 100 IEDs by following instructional videos online and training from ISIS. Morad Markatan served as the point of contact for ISIS and the leader of the cell.

It was also discovered that members of the cell had illegal possession of M16 and Carl Gustav firearms which they had intended to use for additional acts of terror. All the IEDs were detonated in an undeveloped field by police EOD personnel, and the firearms were confiscated. Indictments against the four were filed with the military court in Judea.