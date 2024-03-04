Chasdei Avraham Yaakov provides food baskets and financial assistance to Jerusalem families on the poverty line, and there are huge ramifications if it were to stop its distribution.

Hundreds of families rely on them to survive and feed their families. With the festival of Purim coming up, families are relying on their weekly distribution to pay for Purim expenses.

Mindy* a mother of 5 from Jerusalem, has benefited from CAY since their financial situation turned dire. In an open letter to the public, she shared, “Let me explain to you what Purim is like for those of us with no money. No costumes for the kids, because how can I justify spending even 10 shekel per kid when every penny needs to be spent on rent? … The thought of Purim fills me with dread.”

Rochel* is another 5-year-old girl from a poverty-stricken family who stays home and cries all Purim, and then misses a week of school because she’s too embarrassed by her inability to join in her friend's post-Purim conversations.

Knowing the mortification of children who are forced to skip Purim festivities, organizers of Chasdei Avraham Yaakov are turning to the public to raise the necessary funds. Without help from people like you, they won’t be able to help the hundreds of people relying on them.

Give dignity to Jerusalem families this year by sponsoring Purim basics.

