אוגדה 98 פועלת בשכונת 'חמד' בחאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

In recent days, the forces of the IDF's 98th Division launched operation an operation entitled, "Circling the West," following a series of operations led by the division in Khan Yunis.

The forces covertly arrived in the area during the night and encircled the "Hamad" area in western Khan Yunis. The area contains much terrorist infrastructure and, according to intelligence assessments, terrorists who fled combat zones in Khan Yunis are hiding there.

The combat teams of the Givati Brigade and the 7th Armored Brigade encircled the area, and soldiers of the Commando Brigade conducted a nighttime operation targeting Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the area, including weapons storage facilities, hideout apartments, and infrastructure used by senior Hamas operatives.

The divisional operation began with a series of strikes on dozens of targets from the air and the ground, with ongoing air support.

A humanitarian evacuation corridor was established to allow civilians to exit the area. The forces are preventing the exit of terrorists from the area, and so far, dozens of terrorists who tried to flee have been apprehended. The terrorists are being interrogated by the forces and are providing important information for the continuation of the combat.