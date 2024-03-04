Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday released a statement following a meeting with US CENTCOM Commander, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla.

"I held an important discussion with US CENTCOM Commander, General Kurilla, about rising regional challenges as a result of Iranian aggression via proxies," Gallant said. "We underscored the importance of close cooperation between US and Israeli forces to ensuring regional stability and security."

"I thanked the General for his leadership and commitment to the powerful bond between our militaries, defense establishments and nations. We are fighting to defend our freedom and our common values."

Kurilla visited Israel last week, as part of a Mideast trip toEgypt, Jordan, Syria, and Israel. The trip aimed “to better understand the security and humanitarian situation and meet with U.S. service members and security partners.”

During the visit to Israel, Gen. Kurilla met with Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and members of the IDF staff.

“The three had wide-ranging discussions on security concerns both within and outside of Israel. The conversations also focused on opportunities to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Gen. Kurilla also met with the Israeli Coordination and Liaison Authority, which operates under the Coordination of Government Activities and the Territories (COGAT), and is responsible for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gazan residents. Gen. Kurilla also met with the Commander of Northern Command and the Director of the Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations,” a statement read.