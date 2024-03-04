תיעוד: עשרות עזתים נפגעו בעת שבזזו סיוע הומניטרי דובר צה"ל

US President Joe Biden is refusing to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a Thursday incident in which over 100 Gazans were allegedly killed, Sky News Arabic reported.

In the incident, Gazans stampeded around the aid truck, some of them threatening the IDF soldiers charged with ensuring the safe distribution of the aid. The soldiers, realizing the danger they were in, began to fire at those threatening their safety.

Speaking to Sky News Arabic, a source said that, "What contributed to the widening of the gap between the two is Netanyahu's failure to stand by his promise to Biden to keep the aid crossings open."

Netanyahu's office has said that the report is fake news: "The Prime Minister's Office did not request to speak with the President after the event, and the Americans, who regardless had not blamed Israel for the event, did not request a conversation with the Prime Minister."

On Thursday morning, the IDF reported that Gazan residents gathered around the aid trucks acted violently and looted the supplies: "Early this morning, during the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the northern Gaza Strip, Gazan residents surrounded the trucks, and looted the supplies being delivered. During the incident, dozens of Gazans were injured as a result of pushing and trampling. The incident is under review."

Later on Thursday, the IDF provided aerial surveillance of the humanitarian operation in northern Gaza, adding, "The footage shows how numerous people surrounded the trucks and as a result, dozens were killed and injured from pushing, trampling and being run over by the trucks."

The IDF stated that 10 people were struck by fire from troops, while the rest of the casualties were caused by people being trampled and run over by the aid trucks.

"The IDF will continue to assist in the transfer and coordination of humanitarian aid," the military stressed.