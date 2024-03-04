תיעוד: חיסול מחבלים ששיגרו רקטות לבארי וחצרים צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Saturday, Islamic Jihad terrorists fired rockets toward Kibbutz Be’eri and Kibbutz Hatzerim. Less than 30 minutes later, IDF troops identified the terrorist cell and directed an aircraft that struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Over the past day, IDF troops killed 15 terrorists using sniper, tank, and aerial fire. During one of the encounters, the troops identified a terrorist cell entering a Hamas military site. An IDF aircraft struck and killed the terrorists.

פעילות כוחות צה"ל בעזה ביממה האחרונה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Throughout Sunday, IDF troops operated in western Khan Yunis, encircling the “Hamad” area and conducting targeted raids in the area. IDF troops are striking terror targets and killing terrorists operating from within civilian areas.

Over the past day, IDF troops led the evacuation of the civilian population, and apprehended approximately 80 wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who attempted to flee under the protection of the civilian population.

IDF troops are continuing to strike in the area of Al Qarara.