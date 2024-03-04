The online trend of “unboxing,” is when people take pictures opening packages, usually ordered from abroad, and show their followers the contents of the package.

The Gaza residents have joined the trend and "unboxed" the aid packages airdropped by the US to the Gaza Strip.

One Gazan documented the package, which contained four nutritious meals, Tabasco sauce, salt and sugar, and, in addition to the meals, Skittles candies.

On Sunday, the US Army announced that the airdrop of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip was done in cooperation between the US Central Command and the Jordanian Air Force.

US military planes dropped more than 38,000 meals along Gaza's coastline.