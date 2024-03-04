Jordan has recently turned to Israel requesting to extend by another year the increased water supply agreement, which is scheduled to end in May, Kan News reported.

Under the current agreement, Israel provides Jordan with 100 million cubic meters of water, twice as much as the amount provided for in the treaty between the countries.

The water is provided in exchange for electricity from Jordan to Israel.

According to the Kan report, Israel is currently holding discussions on the request, and has not yet responded positively, due to the tensions between Jordan and Israel following the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

The report also said that Israel has made several requests of Jordan in exchange for extending the agreement. Among these are the moderation of statements by Jordanian officials, including ministers and members of parliament, against Israel; and the reduction of incitement against Israel within the Hashemite Kingdom.

In January, Kan reported that the Ministry of Energy was considering refusing to extend Israel's water agreement with Jordan due to several Jordanian officials denouncing Israel.

At the time, reports said that there had been no final decision, but that Israel was continuing to monitor Jordan's behavior and the statements of its officials.