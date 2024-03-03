המחבל מחמוד מחמד עבד חאצ' חוסל באמצעות כלי טיס דובר צה"ל

In a joint intelligence-based IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) operation, Hamas terrorist Mahmoud Muhammad Abd Khad was eliminated in an aerial strike in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday morning.

Khad held a military position with responsibility for recruiting new Hamas terrorist operatives, specifically for the Zaytun battalions.

He also engaged in raising funds used for terrorism and in support of Hamas’ military activities.

Also on Sunday, as part of an operation conducted by the 162nd Division in Zaytun, northern Gaza, the soldiers of the IDF's 401st Brigade, directed by intelligence, conducted operational activities in Hamas terrorist targets.

During the operational activities, the soldiers eliminated over 100 terrorists and located and destroyed over 35 terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad, including weapons storage and manufacturing facilities.

In a separate incident, the forces spotted a Hamas sniper who fired from a building adjacent to them. An aircraft struck the sniper, eliminating him. The forces also destroyed terrorist infrastructure belonging to a senior Hamas operative, the Commander of the Gaza City Brigade, Ad Aladdin Haddad.