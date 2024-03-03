The Kol Habira website, affiliated with the Syrian opposition, has reported that Abbas Ahmad Khalil, grandson of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was eliminated in southern Lebanon.

According to the report, Nasrallah's grandson was active with the the Imam Hossein Division, which is affiliated with Iran and operates for the Hezbollah terrorist organization. His father is Abu Ali Noah, and accompanies Nasrallah and fights for the Syrian regime and the Iranian militias in Syria.

The IDF is not familiar with the connection between the eliminated terrorist and Hezbollah.

However, according to the news outlet, this is not the first time a relative if Nasrallah has been eliminated since the start of the war.

Around two months ago, the site reported that the commander of the Radwan forces, Wissam Tawil, who was eliminated in January in southern Lebanon, was a relative of Nasrallah, through one of his wives.