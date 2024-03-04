An evening of prayer and gratitude was held in Moshav Tkuma, located in southern Israel near the border with Gaza, for the miracle the moshav encountered on October 7th (Simcha Torah), when Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel did not enter their moshav.

The evening began with the children saying a prayer for the IDF soldiers, after which they all stood under a tallit, as they would have done on Simchat Torah, during the traditional ”kol ha’nearim” prayer.

Related articles: Some southern residents will return to their homes in January

Rabbi Shmuel Nehushtan, the rabbi of the moshav, spoke of "the magnitude of the miracle we have been privileged to experience and our role as pioneers who settle the Land of Israel, despite the difficulties."

The community's security head, Dudu Boyman, recounted the chain of miracles that took place on the day of Simchat Torah.

The evening ended with a prayer for the hostages, recited by moshav member Aharon Cohen, whose grandson is being held hostage in Gaza.