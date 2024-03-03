The sunny weather Israel has enjoyed over the past few days may have come to an end, at least temporarily.

Monday's weather will be chilly and partly cloudy to cloudy. In northern Israel there will be intermittent light rainfall, and in central Israel there may be local rainfall, especially during the morning hours. During the afternoon, the skies will clear along the coast.

Tuesday will be clear, and temperatures will rise to slightly above seasonal average.

Wednesday will be clear or partly cloudy, and comfortable. Beginning in the evening hours, local rains will fall in northern Israel, and possibly in central Israel as well.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and temperatures will drop. In northern and central Israel, there will be intermittent local rainfall.