Diplomatic sources in Israel have said that Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar "wants to bring Israel, on Ramadan, to bloodshed and worldwide condemnation, and prefers to ignite the the field instead of ensuring humanitarian aid and allowances for Gazan citizens."

Israel has requested an updated list of hostages, which would shed light on who is still alive and who is not. In the previous deal, in November 2023, Israel received an updated list and the names were agreed upon ahead of time. In addition, Israel is demanding to receive Hamas' demands for a prisoner swap - namely, how many terrorists must be released, from their perspective, for every hostage from the various categories (women, chronically ill, elderly, and female soldiers).

The terror group's delegation, headed by Sinwar's deputy, Khalil al-Hayya, arrived Sunday morning in Cairo. Arab media reported that the delegation was joined by representatives of Qatar and the US, as well.

On Sunday, Hamas sent a response to the prisoner deal proposal, but did not include the names of those hostages who are still alive, in contradiction to Israel's demand.

All members of the War Cabinet have agreed that there is no reason to send an Israeli delegation to Cairo or Qatar if there is no basis for negotiations. So long as Hamas refuses to provide details and move forward, Israel will not cooperate and will not even send a delegation to the talks.