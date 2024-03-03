During right-wing protest last week near the fence at the Erez border crossing, one of the protesters called a soldier standing there a "Nazi."

The soldier prevented the man and his fellow protesters from entering the Gaza Strip, even though nine managed to cross 500 meters into Gaza and were detained by the police, who were forced to enter Gaza and take action.

Footage from the border fence shows one of the marchers yelling at a soldier, "The criminals of the Disengagement are being brought to justice. You are preventing us from winning the war. Don't speak to me politely, you dirty Nazi."

The soldier responded and said, "I understand your anger." The protester replied, "You're helping the enemy now."

After the video clip went viral, the soldier chose to respond in an original way, by posting a video on TikTok, blaming not the protester who shouted at him, but the person who documented the incident.

"He apologized, cried and asked me to try and forgive him," the soldier said. "Of course, no one filmed those moments. It is so easy to click on the camera and record those seconds. To make the headlines that everyone is looking for. Be a better person, go with the truth."

The soldier continued, "The bad guy in the story is the one behind the camera. The same protester who cursed me in the video, stayed talking to me long after the film was taken."

The soldier added that he can understand the soldier: "There were many soldiers in the area, a lot of noise and a lot of chaos. I understand how a person like him can easily lose control in such a situation."