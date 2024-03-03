תיעוד מרחפן: חוסלו מחבלים שהעבירו אמצעי לחימה צילום: דובר צה"ל

As part of an operation conducted by the 162nd Division in Zaytun, northern Gaza, the soldiers of the IDF's 401st Brigade, directed by intelligence, conducted operational activities in Hamas terrorist targets.

During the operational activities, the soldiers eliminated over 100 terrorists and located and destroyed over 35 terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad, including weapons storage and manufacturing facilities.

תיעוד: פעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 צילום: דובר צה"ל

The forces operated special drones that scanned the targets and assisted in the quick elimination of threats. Dozens of terrorists were apprehended in this manner, questioned, and provided intelligence about terrorist organizations. This intelligence will assist in future activities.

The forces also engaged in an operation to uncover areas based on intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas launching and underground infrastructure. The forces located and destroyed hundreds of launch pits and launchers.

תיעוד: כך הסתתרו המחבלים באמבולנס של הסהר האדום צילום: דובר צה"ל

As part of the force’s operation in a terrorist infrastructure, a Hamas terrorist cell fired an anti-tank missile from close range toward our forces. An IAF aircraft responded quickly, identifying and striking the cell. Several terrorists were eliminated in the strike, and the rest were seen escaping and hiding in an ambulance.

In a separate incident, the forces spotted a Hamas sniper who fired from a building adjacent to them. An aircraft struck the sniper, eliminating him. The forces also destroyed terrorist infrastructure belonging to a senior Hamas operative, the Commander of the Gaza City Brigade, Ad Aladdin Haddad.