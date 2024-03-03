Sergeant Major (res.) Dennis Yekimov fell in battle in Gaza, the IDF reported Sunday,

Yekimov, age 33 from Be'er Sheva, fought in Battalion 17 of the Bislach Brigade, and fell Saturday in battle in southern Gaza.

His family has been notified.

"The IDF shares the sorrow of the family and will continue to support them," the IDF said.

On Saturday evening, the IDF reported the deaths of three soldiers from the Bislach Brigade: Sergeant Dolev Malka, 19 years old from the northern town of Shlomi; Sergeant Inon Itzhak, 20 years old from Mitzpe Ramon in southern Israel; and Sergeant Afik Tery, 19 years old from Rehovot.

The three fought in Battalion 450 of the Bislach Brigade, and fought as soldiers in the Nachshon Battalion (90) of the Kfir Brigade. On Friday, they fell in battle in southern Gaza.

All three were posthumously promoted from Corporal to Sergeant.