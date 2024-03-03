The National Council for the Child submitted to the President data on the effects of the October 7th massacre and the Swords of Iron war on children and adolescents in Israel, as part of the "Children in Israel 2023" yearbook.

A total of 19,407 children have suffered physical and mental injuries in hostilities since the outbreak of the war, 37% of them under the age of six.

According to the Council, 38 children were murdered in the massacre; three between the ages of birth and three, and four between the ages of 3 and 6. Twenty children have been orphaned from both parents and 96 children from one parent.

The document also indicates that 42 children were taken hostage to the Gaza Strip and as of today two children are still being held captive by Hamas – Kfir (1) and Ariel (4) Bibas. The parents of 15 of the abducted children are still being held captive by Hamas.

A national survey found that 84% of parents reported that their children are suffering emotional distress; 64% reported fear; 62% reported anxiety. A full 43% of parents reported that their children suffer from panic from sudden noises at a higher level in comparison to routine times, 36% reported that their children had a greater level of separation anxiety, and 34% reported that their child had difficulty falling asleep. Despite this, 29% of the educational psychologists positions were not manned as of August 2023.

In October-December, there was a 28% increase in calls to the 118 hotline for violence and sexual assault, compared to the same period in 2022. From October to December, thirteen investigation files were opened against adults for criminal offenses against minors in hotels. Twelve of the cases were opened for violent offenses, and one was opened for sexual offenses.

According to data from the National Council for the Child, 26% of educational institutions are not properly protected, and 15% of institutions are not protected at all. In Bedouin communities, 21% of educational institutions are not protected at all.