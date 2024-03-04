When the car zoomed into the sidewalk, it didn’t just knock over Aharon Betzalel and render him disabled - possibly for life. It knocked down his wife and his nine children as well.

The whole family is traumatized, and Mrs. Sari Betzalel is left with nine tender children, who just want to speak to their Abba. But right now he’s lost his memory and hearing, and they don’t know if he’ll ever be the same.

Sari has no time to work between all the trips to the hospital, and the debts and medical expenses are piling up. They have reached a point where they have nothing to give them to eat, not even a slice of bread with chocolate spread.

Their house is falling apart, their kids are falling apart, and their mother is falling apart. They desperately need funds not just for medical treatment, but to be able to feed the children, treat the mold that developed in their home this winter, and fix some of the endless collateral damage of the accident. Right now, they have nothing.

