Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was confronted by Minister Amichai Chikli during the weekly Cabinet meeting today (Sunday) about the press conference he held last week in which he stated that he would not support the advancement of the Draft Law unless it received the support of all coalition parties, referring to the National Unity Party.

"All my friends in the Likud party are in favor of a strong and victorious IDF. The IDF needs hundreds and thousands of soldiers to win. I suggest to those in the political system to stop attacking each other and learn from the soldiers," Gallant responded.

He added, "Among the members of the Knesset and the ministers of the government, there are people who attack the IDF. It is serious in normal times, all the more so in times of war. My job is to protect the soldiers from domestic attacks as well."

"I'm sorry to disappoint some of the people here, I'm in Likud and I'm staying in Likud," the minister stated.

Prime Minister Netanyahu did not attend the Cabinet meeting due to a case of "mild flu. The meeting was instead chaired by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.