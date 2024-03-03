Meitar Eliyahu, the widow of Sergeant first class (res.) Yedidya Eliyahu, who was killed in action in Gaza at the beginning of November, gave birth to a son at the Meir Hospital over the weekend. The newborn boy is the couple’s third child after two daughters.

“I was with my friends at a Shabbat meal and felt labor setting in,” Meitar recounted. “There were several times previously when I had thought the moment had come, but on Friday night I realized that this was the real thing, and immediately called the midwives Smadar and Odeliah. Odeliah rushed me to the hospital, and Smadar met us there. My plan was for a water birth, the same way I delivered our second daughter, and I was happy to see that with the help of the wonderful midwives who surrounded me and the special, professional staff at the Meir Hospital, I was able to do so again. Our son was born in a particularly emotional delivery. Smadar and Odeliah continued to keep me company throughout the weekend, which was extremely supportive.”

Meitar was accompanied throughout the pregnancy by midwife Smadar Shlomovitch from the Meir Hospital, and Odeliah Bashari who lives near her from the ‘By Your Side’ organization that specializes in supporting widows and orphans of IDF soldiers, as well as the Defense Ministry and the Israel Midwives Association.

“Yedidya had always accompanied me while I was giving birth,’’ Meitar commented. “Perhaps it is fortunate that birth takes all of one’s attention, because for a moment I thought about something else. I thank God that we managed to build our family before we were separated, and I will be strong for our daughters and little boy.”

Meitar, who is herself a nurse in the Meir Hospital, continues to receive support from the hospital staff, the maternity ward staff, and her coworkers.