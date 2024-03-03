The IDF announced that it has coordinated 21 airdrops of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip over the least few weeks.

"Yesterday (Saturday), In coordination with the IDF, U.S. Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Gaza," the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit stated.

"Additionally, over the past few weeks, in cooperation and coordination with several countries; Jordan, France, the UAE and Egypt, more than 450 packages of food and medical aid were distributed through 21 airdrops to the Gaza Strip."

IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said: “We will continue expanding our humanitarian efforts to the civilian population in Gaza while we fulfill our goals of freeing our hostages from Hamas and freeing Gaza from Hamas.”