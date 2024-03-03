Residents of the Binyamin region who are part of the ‘Defending Our Home Forum’ and the ‘Fighting on the Home Front Forum’ sent a joint letter to the government demanding that the government take action for their security.

The letter comes in response to the recent attack at Eli Junction on Thursday in which two Israelis were murdered, as well as a series of other incidents..

“In the last 2 weeks, residents of the Dolev and Talmonim areas have experienced escalation on the roads as a result of increased terrorism in our region. Just last week, there were six rock-throwing attacks on the route between Hadoar Junction and Haparsah Junction,” the letter begins.

“These attacks were kept quiet and only by a miracle inflicted exclusively property damage. In one incident, a stolen car driven by an Arab struck a Jew's car and knocked it into a ditch on the side of the road. The Arabs fled to a nearby village and paid no price for the attempted murder.”

The letter goes on to state that residents of all parts of the Binyamin region have reported a rise in terrorism over the last few weeks, as well as a feeling of helplessness by security services, containment of terrorism, reduction of forces, and granting extensive leniencies to Arabs ahead of Ramadan.

“We, the women of Western Binyamin, along with other forums, represent thousands of residents of Judea, Samaria, and Binyamin. With some of us still alone at home while our husbands are drafted on various fronts, we declare that we cannot bear this situation and be sitting ducks every day on the road. We promise that if the army does not provide security, we will be forced to do so by ourselves, and we will take steps such as blocking the entry to Palestinian villages. We will not agree to be sitting ducks and being unable to travel with our children on the roads where terrorists are operating freely and our security is abandoned.”