LeBron James made history last night when he became the first NBA player ever to score 40,000 points in his career.

James, 39, plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. He set the record while scoring 26 points during an at-home loss to Denver, 124-114.

Last year, James set another record, becoming the highest-scoring player of all time. He is also the player who has scored the most playoff points ever, at 8023.

James made his first 10,000 points in 368 games, and the last 10,000 points in an identical number of games.