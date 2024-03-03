The education system in Sderot is up and running again, five months after the Hamas massacre of October 7.

Classes opened today (Sunday) in about a hundred institutions including schools and kindergartens. Kan Reshet Bet reported that according to the municipality, 60% of students returned to school today.

Ram Zahavi, the director of the southern district at the Education Ministry, stated that it is hoped that 80% of students will have returned to school by the end of this week. However, many parents and students have been reluctant to resume schooling due to safety and security concerns in the wake of the massacre.

Miri Assolin, a teacher and resident of Sderot whose three children have returned to school, said: "There are mixed feelings and if it were up to me I would not go back. But I am a teacher myself so I have to return, my students are waiting. To say that there is a sense of security in the city - I don't know how to say. It's somewhat stressful, the fence is still open even though they say they reinforced the security squad and there is a strong sense of security forces, on a personal level I'm afraid."