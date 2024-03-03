תיעוד: גל התקיפות של האוויר בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Channel 12 News reports that the IDF has expanded the operation in Khan Yunis to two additional targets.

The first is the city of Al Qarara east of Khan Yunis, and the second an upscale neighborhood in the west of the city. An exceptional series of airstrikes was carried out to create an initial perimeter ahead of the offensive. This morning, IDF tanks began encircling the neighborhood in the west of the city.

The neighborhood includes a large residential complex built with Qatari funding just a few years ago. It includes 3,000 housing units that was intended to supply housing to the poor.

Al Qarara has being targeted with airstrikes several times in the past, but has not yet been targeted for a ground offensive.

Yesterday, a massive air attack struck Deir al Balah in central Gaza and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. More than forty targets were bombarded in the space of a few minutes using a variety of air- and ground-launched munitions.

Over the weekend, soldiers from the Egoz special forces unit raided buildings belonging to Hamas leaders in western Khan Yunis, including one belonging to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Dozens of terrorists were killed during the raids. Trainees and officers from the IDF's Commando School have also joined the fighting.

During the raid on the building belonging to Sinwar, large quantities of military supplies were found, including weapons, uniforms, tactical vests, submachine guns, scopes, computers, and ammunition. One picture published by the IDF shows mortar shells hidden in a freezer.