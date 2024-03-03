Security officials have issued a warning against what they call “dithering” in Gaza, saying “The IDF is unnecessarily extending its time in Gaza”.

Walla reports that the warning comes from the current state of the IDF’s forces in Gaza, who are not actively executing any operations. Security officials claim that this creates a situation in which terrorists can approach Israeli forces and attack them with IEDs or direct fire.

The IDF is preparing for the ground offensive to expand to the central Gaza camps and Rafah. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi will soon be required to present political officials with his recommendations for the continuation of the offensive.

Security officials favor intensive operations in Rafah to dismantle the Hamas infrastructure there. At the same time, there is intense international pressure on Israel not to invade Rafah.

Two brigades are currently stationed in northern Gaza under the 162nd Division, and four in the Khan Yunis region under the 98th Division.