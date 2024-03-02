Amos Hochstein, special envoy of US President Joe Biden, will arrive in Israel on Monday.

During his visit, he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi, and Mossad chief David Barnea.

A senior US administration official said Saturday evening that a ceasefire is necessary in order to provide appropriately for the humanitarian needs of Gaza's civilians.

The official added that the road to a ceasefire is via an agreement to release the hostages.

He added that Israel has "basically accepted" the proposal for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza, and that if Hamas agrees to the conditions and agrees to release the hostages, a ceasefire could begin immediately.

"There's a framework deal. The Israelis have more or less accepted it," the official told reporters, adding that there "will be a six week ceasefire in Gaza starting today - if Hamas agrees to release the defined category of vulnerable hostages... the sick, the wounded, elderly and women."

Meanwhile, negotiators are working to secure a deal by the start of Ramadan.

For the deal to take effect, however, Hamas would need to agree to release the most vulnerable hostages: "Right now, the ball is in the camp of Hamas."

"I just want to kind of emphasize that we would have a ceasefire if Hamas addresses that final issue," the official stressed.

Meanwhile, Israel on Saturday evening decided not to send a delegation to Cairo until it received a response from Hamas regarding the number of hostages to be released, their condition, and a ratio of terrorists for hostages which is acceptable to Israel, Channel 13 News reported.