Earlier on Saturday, the IDF and ISA targeted Islamic Jihad terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area of Rafah.

The precision strike was conducted against Islamic Jihad terrorists, and no damage was caused to the hospital in the area.

"The IDF will continue to operate in accordance with international law and make every effort to prevent any harm to noncombatants," the IDF stressed.

Though most of the IDF's activities in Gaza are focused on the Hamas terror group, there have been instances in which the IDF targeted Islamic Jihad.

In January, during operations in Khan Yunis, the IDF's 7th Brigade conducted a targeted raid on a facility used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization to manufacture weapons.

The soldiers located and destroyed a workshop used to produce weapons including long-range rockets, anti-tank missiles, mines and explosive devices.

Additionally, an underground tunnel route in the compound was identified and destroyed.

The forces' operations significantly impacted the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization's ability to produce rockets.