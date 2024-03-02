The ISA will release another thirty Palestinian administrative detainees this week. The decision has drawn the anger of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, especially since several dozen similar prisoners were released into Palestinian Authority territory last week on the order of ISA director Ronen Bar.

Channel 12 News reports that the Israel Prison Service claimed that contrary to the position of security officials, the releases are being carried out due to a lack of space in prison facilities.

The IPS stated: “We have room to receive prisoners arrested for nationalist crimes. We have never said that we are short of space.”

Minister Ben-Gvir commented: “We are entering Ramadan, and at the height of a war in Gaza and the north, with daily attacks. Are they really releasing another group of prisoners now? Someone in the ISA believes that we live in Switzerland.”