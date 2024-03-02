Three IDF soldiers fell in Gaza on Friday, an IDF spokesman said.

Sergeant Dolev Malka, Sergeant Inon Itzhak, and Sergeant Afik Tery fell in battle in southern Gaza on Friday.

The three fought in Battalion 450 of the Bislach Brigade, and fought as soldiers in the Nachshon Battalion (90) of the Kfir Brigade. They fell in battle in southern Gaza.

All three were posthumously promoted from Corporal to Sergeant.

Sergeant Dolev Malka was 19 years old from the northern town of Shlomi; Sergeant Inon Itzhak was 20 years old from Mitzpe Ramon in southern Israel; and Sergeant Afik Tery was 19 years old from Rehovot.

Their families have been notified.

"The IDF shares in the sorrow of the families, and will continue to support them," the IDF said.

A platoon commander and four other soldiers from Battalion 450 were severely injured in battles in southern Gaza. Nine other soldiers suffered varying degrees of injury.