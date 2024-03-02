סריקות בהר חברון.
A Jew who entered the Arab city of ad-Dhahiriya in the southern Hebron hills was stabbed by a Palestinian Authority Arab.

According to the Jew, he was in ad-Dhahiriya to see a dentist, and had arrived in the city together with two Arabs.

It is not clear if the stabbing was carried out due to nationalist motives or criminal motives.

The stabber, 19 years old, identified the victim as a Jew and stabbed him in the abdomen. In response, the Arab who was with the Jew hit the Palestinian Authority Arab attacker on his head with a rod, and the attacker was evacuated to a hospital in ad-Dhahiriya.

The Jew was recieved by IDF soldiers at the Meitar Crossing, and evacuated from there to receive medical treatment. The IDF has opened an investigation into the incident.

"He suffered a number of stabbing wounds; we provided him with lifesaving medical treatment, we stopped the bleeding, and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate and stable condition," a statement read.