A continuing professional education session for the IDF Central command, led by the Judea and Samaria division, took place this week in the Lachish training base under the direction of Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and General Yehuda Fox, who is appointed over the Central Command. The Chief of Staff of the Central Command, the Judea and Samaria division commander, and commanders of both conscript and reserve brigades and battalions participated.

As part of the session, the battalion commanders went through several stations led by their brigade commanders, which simulated different scenarios and the ways to contend with them. Each station included a learning process, from reviewing conclusions of previous incidents, through planning and analysis of operational responses, and ending in a practice session conducted with virtual reality headsets.

The IDF stated that the session was intended to improve the readiness and capability of the commanders to handle escalation.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi commented: “Powerful operations of the IDF and ISA to eliminate terrorism in Samaria prevent escalation and allow us to focus on fighting in Gaza and Lebanon, and bring about quality achievements. You have a great responsibility in Judea and Samaria to achieve the war's goals, and to come prepared and strengthened for any assignment. It is even more important with the approach of Ramadan. These achievements could not have been made without the outstanding reservists here. We greatly appreciate your significant efforts in every arena.”

General Fox commented: “Preparedness for escalation is a definitive incident, and we need to improve your situation daily to be ready for the day to come. There could be an incident, whether true or not, that will cause hundreds of thousands of people to protest, and such an incident must be foreseen and prepared for in every way. I greatly appreciate all those who worked for this training day, which was both important and educational.”