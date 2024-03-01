נשים מיהודה ושומרון מוחות על הפיגוע הצופות

Women from Judea and Samaria created a collaborative protest video due to the shooting attack at Eli Junction.

“Another shooting attack. This is not a matter of right or left, but of all of our lives. Another two people were killed, Yitzchak and Uriah. It's Friday, the children are in kindergarten, and we have not yet begun cooking for Shabbat, but we went to protect our home,” the women declared.

“We want to tell the security system we don't know how to do security work, but we know how to feel security, and we know how abandonment feels as well. We and our children have been abandoned. We should not need to protect our home by ourselves, that should be your job. We have no strength left to keep silent, we demand a decision,” they concluded.

The clip was published by an organization calling itself Hatsofot (The Watchwomen). ".