Hundreds of friends and family came out this morning (Friday) to attend the funeral of Yitzhak Zeiger, one of the two Israeli civilians who were murdered in the terrorist shooting attack outside Eli yesterday.

MKs and Chief Rabbi David Lau attended the funeral.

Zeiger, a resident of Shavei Shomron, lived in Psagor for 30 years and volunteered for ZAKA for many years. He is survived by his wife Shlomit, three children, and two grandchildren.

The terrorist came upon Zeigler while he was filling up his car at the gas station. Zeigler was able to draw his personal firearm and return fire, but was ultimately struck down by the attacker.

Uriya Hartum, 16, was also killed in the shooting attack. Uriya was a resident of Shomria in Binyamin where he was a student at the yeshiva high school. He leaves behind his parents and five siblings.