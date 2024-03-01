תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

Following the launches that were carried out yesterday from the Gaza Strip into Israel, IDF aircraft struck the location from which the launches were carried out along with additional terror targets in the area, including a Hamas terror tunnel shaft and military compounds.

Yesterday (Thursday), troops of the Bislamach Brigade entered the heart of Khan Yunis and joined the activities of the 98th Division in the area in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization.

Over the past day, IDF troops identified two terrorists carrying weapons, one of them also carrying a bag containing an explosive device. A helicopter targeted and killed the terrorists.

Over the past day, IDF troops conducted targeted raids on a series of targets in western Khan Yunis. During the activity, the troops located a weapon storage facility containing numerous AK-47 rifles and ammunition. Additionally, four terrorists approached IDF troops, which directed an aircraft, that targeted and killed the terrorists.

Furthermore in Khan Yunis, based on the direction of IDF troops, a fighter jet struck a pit in which rocket launchers were concealed.

In central Gaza, IDF troops killed a number of terrorists throughout the past day. During one of the activities, the troops identified a terrorist cell approaching them, and responded by firing mortar shells and a spike missile, killing them.

credit: דובר צה"ל

