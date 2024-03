Members of a ballot box board in eastern Jerusalem told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the extent of anti-Israel sentiment in their region.

The ballot box was stationed in a school in the Abu Tor neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem for the local elections held earlier this week.

The school had been defaced with numerous pieces of graffiti, including swastikas and incitement against Israel.

There were also several calls of support for terrorism in general and Hamas in particular.

צילום: באדיבות המצלם

