A new poll by Maariv shows a significant shift in favor of the National Unity party led by Benny Gantz.

According to the poll, if elections were held immediately, National Unity would receive 41 seats in the Knesset.

The nearest contender, Likud, would receive only 18. Opposition leader Yair Lapid's party Yesh Atid would receive 12.

The Haredi parties of Shas and UTJ would receive 10 and 6 seats respectively.

Yisrael Beiteinu would receive 10 seats, Otzma Yehudit 9, and Meretz 5.

The Arab parties of Hadash-Ta’al and UAL would receive 5 and 4 seats respectively.

Labor, the Religious Zionist Party, and the Arab party Balad would not be included.