United Nations investigators expect to receive shortly materials from Israel related to its accusations that staff with UNRWA, the UN “Palestinian refugee” agency, took part in Hamas’ October 7 attacks, a UN spokesman said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Israel recently said that 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 attacks, resulting in the United States and a host of other countries announcing they were temporarily pausing funding for UNRWA.

The independent, internal UN investigation by the Office for Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) was immediately launched after the pausing of the funds for UNRWA.

OIOS briefed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday on its work over the past month, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday. Dujarric did not say when the investigation might be complete.

"The investigation remains ongoing. OIOS will continue to seek and to corroborate additional information and to compare the information obtained with materials held by Israeli authorities, which OIOS expects to receive shortly," he said, as quoted by Reuters.

"OIOS staff are planning to visit Israel soon to obtain information from Israeli authorities that may be relevant to the investigation. Cooperation with the OIOS investigation by Member States has thus far been adequate," Dujarric added.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently told foreign reporters that Israel has found intelligence that more than 30 of UNRWA’s employees actively participated in the massacre, and assisted in the kidnapping of civilians and soldiers.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini has resisted Israel’s calls for him to step down and has instead continued to level accusations as Israel.

Last week, he accused Israel of aiming to “destroy” the organization, telling a Swiss newspaper that Israel has a “long-term political goal” of eliminating UNRWA.