IDF troops operated overnight Thursday in the Palestinian Arab village of Qalandiya, where they mapped the home of terrorist Muhammad Manasara, in preparation for its demolition.

Manasara carried out the shooting attack at the gas station in Eli, in which two Israelis were murdered.

The terrorist was affiliated with Fatah and served as a Palestinian Authority police officer, at a rank equivalent to major.

Manasara had two previous prison terms, and was last released from the Ofer prison in 2019, after serving a prison sentence for illegal carrying of arms.

He was eliminated by Aviad Gizbar, a reserves officer in the Givati Brigade who returned from combat in Gaza and whose quick actions helped prevent an even bigger tragedy.

The two victims of the shooting attack have been identified as Yitzhak Zeiger, 57, and Uriya Hartum, 16.