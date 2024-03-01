הרמטכ״ל בזירת הפיגוע בעלי דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi arrived on Thursday night at the gas station in Eli, hours after the murderous shooting attack there in which two Israelis were murdered.

Halevi conducted a situational assessment in order to strengthen security in the area. The assessment was conducted with the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, the Commanding Officer of the Binyamin Brigade and representatives from the Central Command, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police.

The Chief of Staff met with Aviad Gizbar, a reserves officer in the Givati Brigade who neutralized the terrorist, and praised his courageous actions which prevented a greater disaster.

Halevi said, "This is a severe terrorist attack, in which two Israeli civilians were killed. We mourn their deaths. It is due to the professional operation of a reserves officer who returned from combat in Gaza that the incident concluded and a greater disaster was averted.”

He added, “The Central Command’s security forces’ counterterrorism efforts are always ongoing, and we will derive the appropriate lessons from the incident in order to strengthen defense.”

The two victims of the shooting attack have been identified as Yitzhak Zeiger, 57, and Uriya Hartum, 16.

The terrorist who carried out the attack is Muhammad Manasara, who was affiliated with Fatah and who served as a Palestinian Authority police officer, at a rank equivalent to major.

Manasara had two previous prison terms, and was last released from the Ofer prison in 2019, after serving a prison sentence for illegal carrying of arms.